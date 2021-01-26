WATCH: These Five Ultra-HD Space Videos will Truly Give You an Out-of-the World Experience

Videos from the cosmic world have always been a treat to the eyes. And it becomes all the more interesting to watch if they are being shot in ultra-high definition cameras.

NASA, SpaceX, ISS have lots to offer to us from their unending space explorations everyday and while you want to watch them, you must first watch these five 4K videos from space.

1. Space Station Fly-through (2016)

NASA released this video shot on Ultra High Definition 4K cameras, with a fisheye lens, which has a wide field of view; about 100 to 180 degrees. The 4K resolution allows us to get a detailed look at the various components and compartments inside the ISS. We also get to see what our planet looks like to the astronauts up there.

2. Polar Lights from Space

Aurora is a naturally occurring light show in the skies of the Arctic and the Antarctic region. It occurs when particles from the sun interact with the gasses in our atmosphere through a solar storm. The reaction creates bright hues of green, yellow, red, blue and purple. Take a look at this 4K time-lapse video.

3. A Decade’s Worth of Sun

We saw the effects of the sun’s particles on the atmosphere in the poles. Now let us look at the sun itself, as imaged from 2010 through 2020. The 4K video, from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) clocks at just over an hour and shows us ultra-high-resolution images of the activities on the sun’s surface.

4. Apollo 13 Moonscapes

We can now look at the exact lunar visuals as Apollo 13 astronauts, Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swiger, saw them in April 1970, through this 4K recreation shared below. The visuals were prepared based on the data from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). The term “sea of tranquillity” perfectly complements the emotions one feels seeing the video.

5. Intergalactic voyage

The below three-dimensional visualisation, based on data acquired by the Hubble telescope, takes us on a virtual trip through an endless field of stars and galaxies. These images, though, are billions of years late because of the time required for light to travel from those faraway galaxies.

While you have a busy day, these space videos can always take you out of the world!