WATCH: These Lemur Brothers in US Zoo Are the Dose of Cuteness You've Been Missing

If you are an avid social media user, you would know how popular animal videos are on the internet. These videos enjoy their own cult among netizens who do not hold back in showering their love on these videos. The latest addition to the list of viral animal videos on the internet is a clip of two lemur brothers — Bentley and Beemer — who are here to leave you impressed with their cuteness.

Introducing the two brothers with their followers on Instagram, Smithsonian National Zoo, USA, shared a video of their playtime together. The clip starts off with the lemurs eating fruit before they are seen playing with a ball and jumping around a lush green field.“Look out for two friendly new faces at Lemur Island! Three-year-old collared lemur brothers Bentley and Beemer made their debut at the end of July,” read the caption shared along with the video on September 6.

Check it out here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTfEvynH73o/

Aren't they just too cute?

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 30,000 views along with 4 thousand likes on Instagram. The comment section was flooded with comments fromusers who could not stop drooling over Bentley and Beemer's cuteness. "They are so cute. He took his brother's food," wrote a user in her reaction.

Another user wished the two brothers on their new home and wrote, “Welcome boys! You are so adorable! We hope you enjoy yourselves in your new home!”

Can't get enough of the lemurs' cuteness? Head to the Instagram feed of the zoo which is filled with similar animal photos and videos. The feed is an absolute treat for animal lovers and we are sure you are going to love it

In another similar post, the zoo shared the visuals of an adorable panda named Xiao Qi Ji lazing around in his zone.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTX7DoAl9Dl/

The video received close to 40,000 views on Instagram.

What’re your reactions to these videos?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here