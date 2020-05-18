BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Watch: These Two Cats Fight as Journalist Goes Live from Home during TV Broadcast

Video grab. (Image credit: YouTube)

Video grab. (Image credit: YouTube)

Since being shared on the micro-blogging site, the clip has garnered over 2 million views and has received over 40,000 likes.

A video of two cats exchanging blows during live TV has taken the internet by storm. The incident took place when a journalist was on-air from her home and was busy conducting an interview.

Shared on Twitter, the short-clip shows the felines engaged in a fight behind the journo.

In the short clip, the woman can be seen a bit perturbed. But, she didn’t lose her cool. A report in Ladbible.Com adds that the woman was a Filipino journalist named Doris Bigornia.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging site, the clip has garnered over 2 million views and has received over 40,000 likes.

One user wrote, “This is the best thing I have watched all week”.

Another person said, “It’s like your kids who are in some kind of disagreement or playing rough house behind your back while the parent is busy taking care of other things”.

See some other reactions:

Last month, a video of cat creating ruckus during a Zoom meeting call went viral on the internet after it was thrown out by the owner. The cold-hearted behaviour of the owner named Chris Platzer, who was a member of the California planning commissioner, prompted netizens to condemn it. A Fox40.Com (https://fox40.com/news/california-connection/city-official-in-california-throws-cat-during-zoom-meeting-resigns-after-outcry/) report added that Chris had to resign from his position.


