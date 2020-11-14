Watch: These Two Local Women are Running a Floating Fish Stall in Kerala's Kottayam

A picture of two women selling fish in a floating stall in Kerala’s Kottayam has surfaced. The two locals run the stall in order to meet their livelihood needs.

This unique setup is part of a state government project which aims to facilitate the fisherwomen to engage in gainful self employment.

The floating stall, which is situated in Kumarakom Kariyil, runs under the Theeramythri project of the fisheries department of Kerala, said news agency ANI in a Twitter post.

Here's the image:

Kottayam: Two local women are running a floating fish stall for livelihood in Kumarakom Kariyil under the 'Theeramaithri' project of the fisheries department of #Kerala pic.twitter.com/Z1Q4rfu2Og — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

The Theeramythri programme is a flagship programme of the Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen (SAF) which works towards the economic and social emancipation of fisherwomen. The objectives of the programme includes: promoting integrated sustainable development of the fisher folks, building awareness among fisher folks on quality improvement in production processes, encouraging new livelihood avenues through capacity and skill building of fisher folks and support the communities in production processes as well as in marketing of their products and services among others.

SAF identifies and trains the needy among the fisherwomen. It also provides financial assistance for starting new microenterprises and offers handholding of new and existing microenterprises. It provides the fisherwomen with branding and marketing support and helps in establishment of local-level management structures.

The project has proved to be very useful to the fisherwomen community who have, like many others running micro and small scale business, faced unprecedented hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A few months ago a resort in the same region made news when its swimming pool was converted into a fish farm. The Aveda Resorts in Kumarakom resorted to this to stay in business till the time the pandemic gets over. They deposited around 16,000 fingerlings of Karimeen (a species of fish) in the pool in June.

The resort has kept its staff engaged in fish farming and hopes for a good harvest. They are even planning to export the fish to the Middle East.

Such unique ventures can go a long way in reviving the economy in the post-Covid world.