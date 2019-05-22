Watch: These Videshi Vloggers 'Crashed' a Mumbai Wedding but Ended up Dancing to Desi Beats

British YouTuber Sam Pepper, who is famous for his travel vlogs, is currently touring India with his girlfriend Hannah and best friend Evan and the vloggers recently got to witness an Indian wedding on the streets of Mumbai. Sounds like every foreign vlogger's desi to-do checklist, right?However, Sam and his travel companions not only got to watch the band baaja from a distance but also ended up dancing with the guests in attendance. and it was all caught on tape!While live streaming during their Mumbai darshan, Sam and his fellow vloggers heard some loud sounds of music drifting in from a distant street."What is going on over here?" Sam asks, before saying, "It might be a wedding you know." And of course, the curious vloggers followed the trail of Bollywood music and stumbled upon a fully-fledged desi wedding at full swing.Upon 'crashing' the wedding, the vloggers were greeted by the bride/groom's relatives, waiting outside the hall, who insisted and invited all of them (who were complete strangers to the wedding party) inside to join the fun.After the warm Indian welcome they received, the videshi vloggers were all but impressed and touched. They even joined the wedding party on the dance floor and shook their bods to some sick desi beats.The video of the live stream first appeared on Streamable website.Indian Reddit community was next to stumble upon the video.On his YouTube channel, Sam Pepper with fellow vloggers chronicled their first day in India.In another video posted on the channel, the three travelers can be seen experiencing their time in Mumbai's busy Dadar area.