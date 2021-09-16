WATCH: These Visuals of Daytime Aurora Over Blue Ocean are Breathtaking

There's a flood of video content on social media. While there are some videos you can choose to ignore, others like should not be missed at any cost. French astronaut Thomas Pesquest, currently posted at the International Space Station, shared an Instagram video of a daytime aurora over a blue ocean and the visuals were simply breathtaking. Enriching the experience is the background score used by Thomas.

Defining the visual content in words will be nothing short of a crime, so we aren't even trying that here.

Check it out for yourself:

Since being shared online a few hours ago, the IGTV clip has garnered nearly 1 lakh views along with several comments from Instagram users. Sharing their reactions, users expressed their amazement at the clip and thanked the astronaut for sharing it. A user wrote, "Amazing. Thanks for sharing this with us."

While some users called the visuals beautiful and incredible, a netizen suggested that the scenery was so good that it looked almost unreal.Pointing out to the Orion Constellation in the video, a viewerwrote, "We can even see the Orion Constellation at 0:25."

Can’t have enough of the visuals? Head to Thomas’ Instagram profile and check out his other uploads. His Instagram feed is full of similar photos and videos showcasing the beauty of outer space and Earth's view from the top.

He has also shared clips sharing his experience of living at the ISS and managing things there. One of his uploads shows his 360-degree experience at the ISS and features him moving in the space station compartment.Thomas is seen using his hands to get grip on things as he tries to move from one place to another.

What are your thoughts on his videos?

