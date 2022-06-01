WATCH: These Women Performing Garba on Treadmill Have the Internet Worked up

Workout videos never fail to inspire us to get out of bed and revamp our exercise regime. If you are someone who doesn’t like to lift weights or who is passionate about dancing, it is also a form of workout. However, it is not advised to mix the two. The latest clip, featuring a group of women who combined dancing and gym, has gone viral and the internet is divided.

The video showcases three women performing Garba while walking on a treadmill. All of them are seen dressed in traditional attire as they performed the Garba steps on the treadmill. The dancers perfectly coordinated their steps and we are totally impressed. The video was shared on the Instagram handle Garba World and it has amassed over 2 million views. However, a section of the internet pointed out that it could have been dangerous had someone lost coordination.

You must have watched several Garba performances but this one stands out, as the dancers were seen grooving on the treadmill. It was actually surprising how wonderfully the group of women coordinated their performance.

Watch the viral clip here:

While some praised the dancers' coordination, others were not able to overlook how this could have been dangerous for the ladies. “Matlab log likes aur views ke liye kuch bhi karenge (People will do anything for likes and views),” while another said, “There is no limit to stupidity.” Gym authorities or the trainers are very particular about what clothes and shoes you wear to the gym, and it is for the good.

Instagram users pointed out how dangerous it is to wear just long skirts to gym. “Completely unsafe to be wearing those skirts on a treadmill!” a third wrote. “It’s a dangerous thing to do if the cloth gets stuck then it can cause a bad accident,” another user commented on the post.

