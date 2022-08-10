Watch: Thief Prays At Temple, Then Runs Away With Donation Boxes

Most of us would think that a thief would be anything but pious. That is clearly not the case in this story. In Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur a thief broke into a temple and took some time to worship the temple deity before decamping with valuables.

This incident took place at around 4 am on August 5 in Sukha village under Madhotal police station of Jabalpur. The village is home to an old Lakshmi temple and that is where the theft occurred. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV, however, the thief was unrecognizable since he had covered his face with a cloth.

Viral Video: A shirtless thief before stealing 2 donation boxes and bells, Bows down to Maa Laxmi in a temple in Jabalpur, MP. 🙄🙄🙄👇 One more Video 👇 pic.twitter.com/1qzJdqSoJj — Naren Mukherjee 🇮🇳 (@narendra52) August 10, 2022

After entering the temple premises, the thief is seen approaching the idol and with folded hands and offers prayers for a few minutes. He could probably be apologizing for the crime he is about to commit or maybe even seeking blessings. It can be interpreted in any way but it is still baffling to see a thief worship in the very temple he is about to loot. He then runs off with the donation box and other valuables.

The temple committee president lodged a complaint with the local police station. According to the police, the unidentified thief has stolen all the donation boxes kept in the temple, along with some other items.

Investigation on the case has already begun. The young man who carried out the robbery is said to be familiar with the layout and structure of the temple.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here