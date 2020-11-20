Watch: Thief Treats Himself to a Pizza while stealing Cash and Tablets from Pizzeria, Arrested

In a bizarre incident, a burglar who broke into a pizzeria, paused in the middle of the robbery to fix himself a pizza. His deed was captured in the security camera installed in the joint and he was later caught by the local police of Fullerton, Orange County, USA.

The police identified the man in the footage as 25 year-old Oscar Alexander Sanchez, who has a history of crossing paths with the law enforcement. The thief can be seen in the footage handling a lump of dough in the kitchen of the Big Slice Pizza restaurant. The guy wore a pair of gloves, apparently conscious of food safety. He then allegedly stole $500, some beer and electronic tablets before driving away in a delivery car.

The footage was shared by the Fullerton PD on their official Instagram account. “You’ve heard of the Hamburglar? Well, meet the Pizza Burglar! On Sunday morning a local pizza shop was broken into. This guy had the audacity to not only break in, but also steal their tablets and cash! Before he stole their delivery car to leave, he couldn’t resist his craving and helped himself to making a pizza pie! FPD identified, located and arrested him. Needless to say, jail doesn’t serve his favorite meal,” read the police statement on Instagram.

The restaurant's manager, Rafael Calles was shocked and amused to hear about the incident. “He tried to make a pizza. He tried to make something for himself. Maybe he was hungry,” Calles was quoted as saying by a local CBS outlet.

Calles said it was the first time in seventeen years of his business that something like this had happened. “For us, it was a big hit because we had to close the store, make a report, call service to restore the service for the store, so we can keep in operation,” Calles said.

Calles was told that the thief made forced entry through the patio door. He was armed with a toy gun. He spent more than two hours in the joint.

“It is kind of funny, but we got hit (which is) not nice. It’s not right,” Calles added.

The police managed to recover some of the items stolen which included the delivery car. Sanchez was already booked under another theft case and was out on bail when he committed the burglary. The prosecutors have charged him with grand theft, grand theft auto, second degree burglary and possession of burglary tools among others, according to court records.