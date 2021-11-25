UK Thieves Attempting to Rob Bike Crash into Car, Ask Public to Call Ambulance

A video showing two young suspected thieves struggling to steal a scooter has emerged from Manchester city in England. The two young men, in a bid to steal the scooter, crashed into a parked car at a residential area in Old Trafford, following which one of them requested the public to call an ambulance, while the other one fled. The incident took place on October 14, and the injured man also managed to escape later, even as the person filming them shouted, “Call the police." According to LADbible, the person who confronted the thieves was walking his dog in the residential area when he realised the two young men were up to something. The video opens with the suspected thieves trying to start the scooter, and one of the commoners accused them of stealing the vehicle. To this, one suspect responded that the scooter was broken and left abandoned for years.

The commoner, however, exposed them saying the number plate reveals the scooter was bought in 2021, and asked them, “Its 21 plate, what are you lying for?”

The suspected thieves, feeling threatened by the public, managed to start the scooter somehow, and triedto scoot off. The helmetless men, however, lost control of the vehicle after clipping the side of the pavement, and crashed it in a parked blue hatchback.

As the public chased them, one of them shouted, “Call the police, call the police, mate. They just robbed that bike.”

Of the suspected thieves, the pillion rider got up and fled with the scooter, leaving his injured partner at the mercy of others. The second suspect can be seen crying for help, asking the people who gathered there to call an ambulance, saying he hurt his finger.

The person filming the incident, said, “You deserve that, b***ard.” The video then endswith a close-up shot of scratches on the parked car.According to the LADbible report, the second suspect also escaped before police arrived at the spot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.