Watch: This 38-year-old Woman Doing Back-Flip and Cartwheel is Breaking the Internet

In a recent incident, a 38-year-old teacher took to Twitter where she was seen doing a smooth gymnastic stunt, which went viral soon.

She posted a caption along with it, which said, “In the spirit of being freaking proud of myself and also knowing I'm about to be fat shamed on the Internet, I present to you me, a 38 year old mom and teacher, doing a thing I was afraid to do when I was a 14 year old gymnast.”

In the video which garnered 1.8 million views since being posted, Nicole Clemens performed a near-perfect stunt which looked like a mixture of a back-flip and a cartwheel as she stood gracefully after her performance in the six-second-long video.

People were pretty impressed by the flexibility of the lady.

A user, who was apparently the parent to a student of Nicole’s wrote, “Impressive! Gymnast and my daughter's favorite teacher. You rock!”

Another woman thanked Nicole for inspiring people to ‘fly’.

“This is amazing. I have been watching kids doing gymnastics and I'm super impressed. I wish I had learned to fly through the air and move like a super heroine when I was a kid. Thank you for inspiring us - it's not too late!”, the person wrote.

Contrary to what Nicole Clemens believed, no one had any negative comments on her body and Twiteratti were all praises about her talent.

She also promised in her caption that the next video she would be uploading will have another flip added to the stunt along with straighter legs!