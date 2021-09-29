Watch: This 63-year-old Dadi's Incredible Moves to 'The Jawaani Song' Will Floor You

After a perfect weekend, people usually feel lethargic and tired on Monday. Therefore, to do away with your Monday blues, we bring you a dancing video of a 63-year-old lady who will pump you with energy. Age is just a number and one should never let it define an individual’s ability - the popular Instagram dadi, Ravi Bala Sharma’s dancing videos will make you believe in this statement all over again. In her latest video, Bala is seen grooving to one of the songs from the movie, Student of the Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and others.

The clip begins with Bala dancing to ‘The Jawaani’ song composed by Vishal and Shekhar in the film. Her infectious smile during the dance will for sure win your heart. Donning a casual outfit, Bala grooves to the beats in utmost perfection. She even performed the famous hook step of the song, which was featured in the movie. While sharing the video with her fans on her Instagram handle, Bala used one of the lines of the song in the caption. “Yeh jawani hai diwani,” she captioned the post.

Since being shared on September 19, the dancing reel has racked up over 64,000 views and over a hundred comments. Her followers were in love with her lively dance and showered praises on the positivity she had spread on social media with such adorable posts. A couple of users even urged Bala to frequently post such dance videos on peppy Bollywood songs. ‘So sweet’, ‘Superb’, ‘Hats off to you auntie’ – read some of the comments.

Watch the full video here -

Earlier too, the 63-year-old has gone viral on the internet on multiple occasions owing to her easy dance steps and adorable, fun videos with her grandkids.

The Jawaani Song is a track from the movie Student Of The Year 2. The song starred Tiger, Ananya, Tara, and Aditya Seal.

