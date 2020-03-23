Watch: This 92-Year-Old Woman in Care Home Requests You to Not Panic Buy and Think of Others

As coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the globe, people have taken to panic-buying and stockpiling of essential items like diapers, toilets papers and hand sanitizers.

Most of the countries have ordered lockdown in several parts, causing an environment of panic. As a result of this, people are hoarding the essential items, leading to scuffles and fights at many stores. In view of the rising demand for the necessary items, some stores have also started charging exorbitant prices, higher than the Maximum Retail Price (MRPs).

A 92-year-old woman has appealed to people not to hoard essential items. The woman, named Lillian Chew, has urged panic-buyers to think about those in care homes. In an emotional appeal, Lillian has asked hoarders to show refrain while purchasing things from the supermarket.

Requesting people, the woman said, “I beg all you people out there, who are going out and clearing the shelves of everything, to think about us in care homes and these poor, poor people that are on their own and can't get anybody to help them”.

Once the video started doing rounds on the internet, Lillian started receiving flowers and cards.

Meanwhile, a heart-rending video of a woman surfaced on social media. Taking to TikTok, the woman, named Lauren Whitney, narrated what she experienced when she reached a Walmart store to purchase diapers for her youngest daughter.

When she entered the childcare section, she found the diapers shelves were completely empty. Saddened by the situation, Lauren decided to share her ordeal on TikTok.



