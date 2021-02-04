Watch: This Adorable Video of Two Toddlers 'Hugging it Out' is Melting the Internet's Collective Hearts

Are you having a bad day? Need something positive to brighten up your mood? We have the perfect thing for you that will make you smile instantly. An adorable video of two toddlers hugging each other is doing rounds on social media people’s hearts are melting all over their cuteness and innocence.

A Twitter user shared a video of a little boy hugging his friend to comfort him. The 10-second clip, originally uploaded on TikTok, features two little boys standing in front of each other and one of them seems to be teary eyed and sobbing. Seeing his friend cry, the other asks him if he is ok and needs a hug. The other boy replies by saying yes in a trembling voice that makes it evident that he is upset.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral for its overloaded cuteness. It has been viewed more than 2 lakh times, received more than 12,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 2,000 times.In the comments, people couldn’t help but talk about the kid’s kindness and compassion. One of the viewers called the children her heroes.

Children are my HEROES — Heather (@obx_girlinpa) February 1, 2021

Another overwhelmed Twitterati said that he learns more from his children and their bravery, kindness and willingness to share.

I've always thought that I learn more from my children and their bravery, kindness and willingness to share than I can teach them. Case in point from these two little . pic.twitter.com/NH6m2RpvgG — Border Reiver (@ranger_northern) February 2, 2021

Another applauded the kid’s empathy and caring nature at such young age.

Such empathy and caring at such a young age...precious — #MakeAmericaSaneAgain (@thesappholove) February 2, 2021

One of the users shared that she cried while watching the video. She said that she loves such sweet children and how they just know what’s right.

I'm totally crying rn. Gawd, I love good, sweet children and how they just know what's right (before shit -and even decent- parents ruin them) and or they have to grow up and stifle their best selves. My heart! — HeidiO (@heidiotoo) February 2, 2021

A user shared that children can teach us and the world how to treat each other.The parents of the two children were also praised for their upbringing.

Shoutout to the parents of these awesome children. https://t.co/THIgAe9Udg — Nick Proto (@NickProto) February 2, 2021

Many people shared how the video was the ‘sweetest thing ever’ and made their day.

This will make you smile. Power of caring & hugs. https://t.co/VBIsKt20qp — Michele (@MmeBabcock) February 2, 2021

The two children hailing from two different ethnicities and the strong bond of friendship they share spoke volumes and people talked about the bigger message it shared.