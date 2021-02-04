News18 Logo

Watch: This Adorable Video of Two Toddlers 'Hugging it Out' is Melting the Internet's Collective Hearts
2-MIN READ

Watch: This Adorable Video of Two Toddlers 'Hugging it Out' is Melting the Internet's Collective Hearts

The 10-second clip, originally uploaded on TikTok, features two little boys standing in front of each other and one of them seems to be teary eyed and sobbing. (Credit: twitter)

The 10-second clip, originally uploaded on TikTok, features two little boys standing in front of each other and one of them seems to be teary eyed and sobbing, which makes the other one go and give him a hug.

Are you having a bad day? Need something positive to brighten up your mood? We have the perfect thing for you that will make you smile instantly. An adorable video of two toddlers hugging each other is doing rounds on social media people’s hearts are melting all over their cuteness and innocence.

A Twitter user shared a video of a little boy hugging his friend to comfort him. The 10-second clip, originally uploaded on TikTok, features two little boys standing in front of each other and one of them seems to be teary eyed and sobbing. Seeing his friend cry, the other asks him if he is ok and needs a hug. The other boy replies by saying yes in a trembling voice that makes it evident that he is upset.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral for its overloaded cuteness. It has been viewed more than 2 lakh times, received more than 12,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 2,000 times.In the comments, people couldn’t help but talk about the kid’s kindness and compassion. One of the viewers called the children her heroes.

Another overwhelmed Twitterati said that he learns more from his children and their bravery, kindness and willingness to share.

Another applauded the kid’s empathy and caring nature at such young age.

One of the users shared that she cried while watching the video. She said that she loves such sweet children and how they just know what’s right.

A user shared that children can teach us and the world how to treat each other.The parents of the two children were also praised for their upbringing.

Many people shared how the video was the ‘sweetest thing ever’ and made their day.

The two children hailing from two different ethnicities and the strong bond of friendship they share spoke volumes and people talked about the bigger message it shared.


