Watch: This AI-Powered Sprinkler Aims And Extinguishes Fire; Netizens Are Impressed

Artificial Intelligence or AI has evolved a lot over the years. From facial recognition to voice command executions and whatnot, AI has become increasingly helpful and a necessary part of our lives. Today, engineers around the world are providing smart solutions to people with the help of AI and machine learning (ML). One intriguing creation of this smart technology has again surfaced, leaving the netizens amused. It is that of smart sprinklers, which have been created to extinguish a fire at airports. They can detect fire and shoot water at the targeted spot.

The video of the AI sprinkler was posted on October 2 on Twitter with the caption, “Showcase of a smart sprinkler putting out a fire!” The 51-second video started with a few men starting a fire with the help of a boundary, to mark the area using cardboard and wood. As soon as they light up the fire, they distance themselves and wait for the smart sprinkler to detect it.

The smart sprinkler, placed at a distance and attached to the roof, slowly starts turning towards the target area and stops. As soon as it pinpoints, it shoots large amounts of water with huge force to immediately stop the fire. The water force is so high that the whole setup along with the sheets that were marking the area of fire are all dismantled.

The video has garnered more than 33 lakh views. People in the comments section were impressed with the smart technology.

A user commented – “This was in an Asian country. And I’d love to see this in every single airport over the world.”

Another wrote – “I’d love to see that in train stations, enforcing smoking bans.”

