WATCH: This Baby Elephant Taking a Dip in River Leaves Netizens in Awe

Just a few days ago, an elephant family had taken the internet by storm after they were captured huddled up together taking a nap in a forest in China. Described as ‘too cute’ by social media users, a baby elephant became the centre of attraction for its adorable behaviour. Recently, another such video has surfaced on Twitter featuring an elephant calf taking a dip in the river with its parents.

The almost two-and-a-half-minute long clip was shared by Sudha Ramen, Indian Forest Service (IFS), on her Twitter handle on June 17. It begins with two elephants and a calf standing at the bank of the river before the baby mammal decides to step into the water alone, but came back after a short swim. As it walked out to the shore, the adult elephants followed it and went for a dip too, along with the little one. As the family of three enjoyed their time in the river, the elephant mother is spotted being extra cautious with her calf, not letting it out of her sight as the baby makes the most out of its swim.

In the caption, Ramen explains that mother elephants are always extra cautious of their calf and don’t let them alone unless she is confident that the environment is safe. She added that it was lovely to watch the video and understand their behaviour.

Initially shared by Twitter user Natraj, the delightful clip has captivated netizens as they were left in awe of the baby elephant and its adorable behaviour. It has racked up more than 18,000 views, with over 600 likes and tons of comments from users. One user emphasized the ‘beauty of mothers’, while another added that nature is kind and intelligent and doesn’t want a life so precious to go to waste.

A user pointed out how the clip reminded him of the film Hatari.

A netizen commented that the video captured a mother’s alertness and the child’s braveness very well.

