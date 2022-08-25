Watch: This Bear Swings a Stick Like a Samurai Handles a Sword; Internet Baffled

Move over Kung Fu Panda and Ninja Turtles, Samurai Bear is here and that too with a bang. And no, it is not some action figurine, a comic book character or a fictional superhero modelled after a bear. We are talking about a real-life bear here. The internet, which is home to a large number of animal videos showcasing them performing amazing feats, is now enthralling everyone with a viral video of a bear that can handle a stick the way a samurai handles a sword. Yes, a perfectly entertaining video to make your upcoming weekend.

The Twitter profile Laughs for All keeps sharing amazing videos that blow the minds of its followers. It has recently shared the video of a black grizzly bear, which can be seen with a stick in its hands, which keeps rotating and flinging into the air and then catching it instantly. The bear’s movements are similar to that of a trained martial artist showcasing their sword or staff handling skills. It is yet unknown whether the bear has actually been trained to do it or it just has a natural innate desire to become the new age Kung Fu Panda. See it to believe it.

Well, if the turtles could do it…😂🥷🐻 pic.twitter.com/NF4z2SkkV8 — Laughs 4 All 🤟 (@Laughs_4_All) August 23, 2022

The video was captioned, “Well, if the turtles could do it,” with an obvious reference to the highly popular fictional superhero team. A lot of people were left dumbstruck with this unique talent that the bear possessed. Here are some interesting responses.

Black Bear Must Have Been A Gymnast In His Previous Life — Imtiaz Allibhoy (@allibhoy_i) August 23, 2022

Wow, this bear is a martial artist!! Kung Fu Panda should recruit this bear to fight alongside him, his family, and his friends!! pic.twitter.com/6gvNGslSwl — Tyrone Brown (@TyroneB10654164) August 23, 2022

S/he'd do really well with the baton twirlers! It's not easy to get a good spin on those things, and then snatch it out of the air. That bear's got some talent! — CitrineGlitter (@CitrineGlitter) August 24, 2022

Even the best animal trainers in the circus could NEVER get a bear to do THIS. They would have made a ton of money. Born & raised in the circus, I knew that bears were extremely dangerous in captive performance. This juggling skill, & the need to play shows how smart they r, too. — Estra Berosini (@1stEstra) August 24, 2022

While the video did leave most users amazed and impressed, many expressed concerns about whether the bear was being forced to perform these tricks in front of the camera.

