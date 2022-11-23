Watch: This Bearded Dragon’s Impressive Fly-Catching Skills Will Leave You Amazed

Videos of human-animal interaction have become extremely popular on the internet in recent times. Some of them show owners cuddling their pets, while others show them playing with their animal companions. One such video has recently gone viral on Instagram, which shows a man using a bearded dragon as a flycatcher.

The video was shared by a popular Instagram page named ‘Viral Hog’ on November 22. Captioned, “Teamwork at its finest,” it featured a man holding a bearded dragon near his window. He then aimed the reptile at various flies resting on his window pane. The reptile was quick to gobble down flies one after the other with the help of its sticky tongue.

The video went viral soon after it was shared on Instagram. In the comments section, people expressed being delighted to see the bearded dragon being extremely efficient in fly-catching.

A user commented, “Fantastic fly control!” Another remarked, “I want this for flies, but I will cry for my dear life if he starts running after me.” “Hahaha! Love it!” gushed a third user. The video left many others in splits, who expressed the same using laughing emojis in the comments section of the post.

According to PetSmart, bearded dragons make for great pets. Eight different species of this reptile can be found in Australia. Both males and females have beards, which they puff out to look bigger to their predators. They communicate with other bearded dragons by waving and head bobbing, which is very similar to how we humans greet each other.

Would you keep a bearded dragon as a pet to help you catch flies at home too?

