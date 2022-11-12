Watch: This Bengaluru Cab Driver Can Speak Fluent Sanskrit, We're Amazed

A video of a cab driver conversing with passengers in Sanskrit has recently taken the internet by amazement. The cab driver, who is from Bengaluru, left many stunned with his knowledge of the Sanskrit language. At a time when everyone mostly communicates in languages like Hindi or English in the country, the cab driver’s fluent conversation with the passenger in Sanskrit has won him a lot of praise from social media users.

The video was posted by an entrepreneur, Girish Bharadwaja, on Twitter. The 45-second clip shows the cab driver answering questions like his name, where he learned the language, and so on, in Sanskrit. Along with sharing the video, Girish tweeted, “Sanskrit-speaking cab driver in Bengaluru.”

Sanskrit speaking cab driver in Bengaluru🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2Kc5tRrnzU — Girish Bharadwaj (@Girishvhp) June 11, 2019

The video was posted yesterday, November 11, and since then, it has gone viral on social media. The now-viral video opens with the passengers initiating a conversation in Sanskrit. Much to their surprise, the cab driver responded to their questions in the same language. They were so impressed by him that one of them started recording him during the conversation. The cab driver also told the passengers that he has been communicating in Sanskrit for the last ten years.

The video has garnered immense love from social media users and many have even praised the cab driver for not forgetting the ancient and classical language of India. Till now, the video has amassed more than 82,000 views and it has been retweeted by over 2,500 Twitterati.

Upon watching the video, one of the users remarked, “How fluent ….nice.” Another commented, “How proud I am of You dear friend Cab driver Ji! You inspire me.” “How I wish to learn to speak in fluent Sanskrit,” expressed the third user.

The cab driver has undoubtedly inspired many people to learn Sanskrit, which hasn’t been widely spoken across the country anymore.

