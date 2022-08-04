CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Watch: This Bicycle Runs Without A Chain and Social Media is Stunned
Watch: This Bicycle Runs Without A Chain and Social Media is Stunned

Last Updated: August 04, 2022, 13:30 IST

This video has been shared by a user named Tansu Yegen.

 Chainless bicycles suppress excessive bending of the hips, knees, and ankles.

Humans are always on a constant hunt to upgrade things that we already have. And a similar improvement has come to light for bicycles. A video of a bicycle, which does not require a chain and runs only with pedals, is going viral on social media.

In the video, a man is seen riding a bicycle pedaling, and it’s moving ahead. The video further shows a comparison between a sequence and a non-chain cycle. You will see two different people riding bicycles. A cycle is with a chain and the other without one. In a bicycle without a chain, with the superb era, the tires are directly hooked up without delay to the pedal and the rider does not even need to hit all of the pedals.

This video has been shared by a user named Tansu Yegen. He captioned the video with “Chainless bicycle. Levers pedals multiply the force so that one can be able to go faster with less effort. Vertical pedaling suppresses excessive bending of the hips, knees, and ankles.” This video has received more than 5 lakh views so far. Viewers are also commenting on the video and talking about its advantages and disadvantages.

Overall the video has blown people’s minds as they have never imagined seeing a bicycle running without a chain. The video is currently trending all over social media.

