Watch: This Biker Monkey’s Funny Reaction To Seeing Himself Will Leave You In Splits

One of the smartest animals on the face of the Earth, monkeys are known for having higher IQs than other species of animals. We often come across some hilarious videos of their antics on the internet. And, one such video of a monkey’s rib-tickling reaction to seeing itself in the rear-view mirror of a bike has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the monkey is seen chilling on a parked motorcycle. However, as soon as it saw itself in the mirror, it seemingly couldn’t believe its eyes. With one hand on the bike’s handle and the other on its face, the monkey can be seen in complete disbelief at the sight as it repeatedly checks out itself in the mirror.

Check out the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤LIFELINE🙏 (@ram_maurya55555)

In the hysterical video, the monkey initially mistook its reflection for another monkey and started attacking the mirror owing to the same. Upon realising that it’s no monkey, it tries to figure out what exactly confused it in the first place by going away from the mirror and appearing right back in front of it multiple times. Its funny reaction to seeing itself in the bike mirror left social media users in splits.

The video was uploaded on Instagram a few days ago, and it has garnered more than 423K views so far. As soon as the video surfaced on social media, several social media users flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. A lot of people went all laughter emojis in the comments. So far, the viral video has received more than 20k likes on Instagram.

What was your reaction to the monkey’s hilarious antics?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here