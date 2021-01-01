Watch: This Buffalo Dancing to its Fullest is One of the (Few) Best Things of 2020

'Bhains ke aagay been bajana' seems to be a passe for this buffalo who is jovially shaking a leg in a video clip that is now going viral across social media platforms. The video will surely lift up your mood.

In the video, a woman is seen dancing before the buffalo asking the animals to join in. In the next moment, the buffalo starts to jump up and down with the beats of the music as though the animal understood the woman's challenge to dance. People off the camera can be heard giggling.

The buffalo shakes the leg with so much vigour that the blanket placed on it falls off. The dancer buffalo video has reportedly been recorded in a village in Himachal Pradesh. That looks like some energy we all lacked in the pandemic year as lockdown kept us confined indoors and anxiety took over for most part of it.

This buffalo seems to be a long-lost and distant cousin of a baby elephant who seen dancing its way in a forest. Though there was no music to prompt the elephant, it seemed to be caught in its own mood to swing joyfully on the dirt track. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sushant Nanda on Twitter shared a short clip of the baby elephant, which can be seen taking a stroll in a jungle in a jolly mood. The 14-second clip shows the baby elephant nodding its head while walking. Through the video, Nanda asked people to be happy as there is enough time to be sad.

Be happy...There is enough time to be sad pic.twitter.com/73PFkUgD8s — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 15, 2020

The clip has received an overwhelming response from netizens. It has garnered more than 13.7K views and over 1.5K likes. Several people also commented on the post.