Watch: This Car-Bike Hybrid 'Made in Ludhiana' Being Hailed for Its Innovation

Remember the Jai-Veeru’s bike from the movie Sholay, or the scooter from web series Tripling? The scooter or bike had an extra seat, attached to the main part. While it looks practical and inspirational for some, a Ludhiana-based boy has taken it to another level altogether. He has converted a bike into a car, by removing the handle and adding car’s bonnet in place.

The video of the inventive idea was shared on Twitter by user @desimojito, who posted it on October 30 with the caption, “India has got talent. Made in Ludhiana”.

Here’s a look at the video:

India has got talent. Made in Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/wsYOI7VhHs — Le desi mojito 😍 (@desimojito) October 31, 2019

In the video, it can be seen that the boy is riding with his friend. While the back portion is similar to a bike, the front portion has a car’s bonnet in place.

The video show a person asking the friend whether he had made it himself, and he confirms that it was made by the boy. He also showed him the gears and brakes.

Later, the person taking the video suggests him to cover the sides, and make it like a car seat, to which he says that it will be done post-Diwali. The boy also reveals that his father does welding work and the total renovation cost him around Rs 17,000.

Ever since the video was posted, it has been going viral. With 57.3k views, the guys are being appreciated for the talent. People also tagged Anand Mahindra, who is known to appreciate such talent.

