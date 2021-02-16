Watch: This Cat Climbing Walls with Utmost Ease Reminds Us of Spider-Man

What if one was told that a pet cat could pull off the signature wall climbing skill of SpiderMan with utmost ease? It would not only sound unbelievable but will also fail our imagination in drawing that image. As they say, never say never, a cat in China indeed pulled off the stunt as if it was a routine activity for her.

The mind-blowing video of the incident has been shared by The Daily Mail. In the clip, a 3-year-old white cat named Qiqi can be seen climbing the wall as easily as she would have perhaps walked. Her hooman who goes by the name Luo told the portal that the now viral cat has always been fond of climbing. She mentioned that the feline has been enjoying the activity of leaping up and down since forever.

Luo, who is a high school teacher in Sichuan province, said that she had recorded the video at her home a while ago. Making an interesting revelation, she added that her cat likes to climb on the highest doors and walls that she finds in the house. Luo, who clearly loves her cat a lot, also expressed her worry about Qiqi getting hurt due to accidental fall someday. Putting aside her fear, she started sharing small clips of her cat’s wall climbing escapades on one the Chinese equivalent to TikTok.

The cute furry animal, who has now certainly won the internet’s heart, is sometimes jokingly referred to as ‘spider cat’ and now has a fan base of her own. Meanwhile, some people also raised concerns regarding the cat’s safety. Cats have muscles in their hindquarters and their back is also very strong. It is because of this they can leap a couple feet in any direction. Moreover, a cat has claws that are perfect for providing a grip and leverage for climbing vertical surfaces.

Meanwhile, another cat in China was filmed while it was trying to escape its pet gate. In the adorable video, one can see how his fellow pet, a dog, is trying to pulling him down from doing so. The entire incident was recorded by the owner of the two.