WATCH: This Cat Enjoying Its Summer Ice-cream Treat in Adorable Video will Warm Your Heart

The mercury is rising by the day and a cool treat in such heat is indeed a blessing. Recently, a pet owner decided to treat the feline with some ice cream and the furry friend’s reaction to it has managed to win the internet’s heart. The video posted on Reddit begins with the cat parent pulling out the ice cream from the mould as it waits eagerly. Once the treat is out, it is offered to the cat who grabs it instantly. The clip then shows the joy with which the four-legged animal is licking away its yummy treat.

The 30-second video has been upvoted by 98% of users on Reddit and has garnered over 300 comments since being posted on June 9. The adorable clip has been shared by a handle that goes by the name r/aww. Many animal lovers have mentioned how adorable the little animal looks while blissfully enjoying the ice cream. Some people have defined how the cat’s expression changed throughout the video.

One Redditor also shared the recipe for making cat ice-cream as it was being asked by many people in the comments. The person wrote, “I just use tuna. Mash it a bit with a fork, put in an ice cube tray (Ikea has one for fish-shaped ice cubes that’s cute) and top up with water. Freeze. When you get it out of the freezer, let it rest on the counter for a moment so their little kitty tongues don’t get stuck to the super cold fishcicles. This has always been a big hit with my cats on hot days.”

Another person mentioned how dogs also enjoy cool treats in the scorching heat. A different cat parent also commented recipe she uses to bring a smile to her feline’s face.

