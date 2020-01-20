Watch: This Cat Lover Dresses Up Her Pet Feline and Performs 'Aarti' on It

While animal videos are a popular mainstay of the Internet, the animal videos that come out of India have a distinct desi flavour that remains unmatched. Take this recent viral cat video, for instance, that has surfaced on TikTok.

Uploaded by TikTok user Abhi_kc, the video shows a cat dressed in a pretty frock and sitting primly on chair while an elderly woman does "arti" in front of it. For the unaware, "aarti" is a type of ritualistic worship where the devotee offers diyas or candles to the deity or object of worship. In this case, the deity seemed to be none other than the cat.

After doing the aarti, the woman goes on to put a small "tika" (mark) on the cat's head.

The video was shared on Twitter and has over 14,000 views

cuddles gosalkar living her best life pic.twitter.com/ySgAXzUgJT — snow chicken (@saanukii) January 19, 2020

TikTok has grown as one of the mots popular social media platforms in India with Indians, the majority of whom are under the age of 25, taking to the platform to gain global stardom and fan followership.

From animal videos to videos of users lip-syncing to songs and scenes from films, TikTokers have found a variety of ways to produce new content everyday. The cat aarti video is another one from the long list of quirky videos on TikTok India.

