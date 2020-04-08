BUZZ

Watch: This Cat Proves to be a 'Gentle Beast' and Shares Bed with a Dog, Wins Hearts

Video grab. (Image credit: Reddit)

Video grab. (Image credit: Reddit)

The post has been upvoted by 99% users. The clip which has been shared on a page called r/aww has been captioned as 'Gentle Beast'.

If one has to go by the cliche then it can be said that dogs and cats don’t get along too well.

But this latest video, which is breaking the internet, shows a dog and a cat sharing a bed comfortably. In the 12-second-long clip posted on Reddit one can see a dog coming up to a cat’s bed. Without causing much discomfort to the kitty, the pooch makes its space on the bed and lies down.

Gentle Beast from r/aww

The post has been upvoted by 99% users. The clip which has been shared on a page called r/aww has been captioned as “Gentle Beast”.

The adorable video has certainly got a lot of traction and netizens clearly could not hold back from expressing who was the better of the two.

A user said, “Yeah the cat is very gentle in this case. Even allowed the dog on the pillow.” While another said, “I love how dogs are so gentle with cats, like they don't want to piss off cats so badly”.

A different user said, “I mean, my dog does shit like this not to be gentle but because he's extremely passive aggressive.”

The comments thread of the post is filled with cats vs dogs remarks from users.

