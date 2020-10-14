Watch: This Cat Sneaked Inside a Train Only to Get Caught by an Officer who 'Escorted' it Outside

Cats and dogs have been the saving grace of the internet when videos inciting hate or violence take over the social media platforms. With their cute paws and nose and large moist eyes, videos of cats and dogs instantly melt hearts.

A recent video from China is doing the rounds on the internet which has grabbed netizens’ attention. In the video, a cat can be seen sneaking inside a high speed train but gets caught by the railway officer.

The sneaky feline is held by the railway officer who is wearing a face mask and gloves. The officer respectfully holds the guilty striped cat who is trotting on its hind legs. He escorts the tabby outside the train and drops it off the platform as passengers pass by.

The video was posted on the Chinese version of TikTok named Douyin. The incident was captured in the north-western Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.

According to Daily Mail, one commenter who found the video hilarious wrote how it was an adorable sight especially the way the cat was walking with choppy steps. While another commenter said the cat must have thought it could pay for a ticket with its overloading cuteness.

Some users also expressed their concerns for the animal as they believed it had been a pet cat that got lost or abandoned and the railway officer just left it out to fend for itself.

As one user pointed out that the cat is very well-groomed, which means it is definitely a pet cat. The user said had it been a stray cat it would not even let the officer touch it let alone being held. The user further said, “I think it was either lost or dumped by its owner. Did they just leave it there at the train station?”