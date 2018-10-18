GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
WATCH: This Catholic Priest's Graceful Garba Moves are Taking Over the Internet

Festivities bringing us all together.

News18.com

Updated:October 18, 2018, 11:38 AM IST
WATCH: This Catholic Priest's Graceful Garba Moves are Taking Over the Internet
Image credits: Surendra Shetty / Twitter
Navratri season is on - and with Navratri, comes traditional garba.

Garba, which is a traditional dance from Gujarat is usually performed during the nine-day celebration of Navratri. The dance usually involves people dancing in a circle with repetitive steps, usually around a centrally-lit lamp.

After a video of 'Chinese Garba' took the Internet by a storm recently, a new video has emerged on social media, which shows a priest showing off graceful garba moves during the 'Dandiya Dhamaka' night on the Don Bosco grounds in Matunga, Mumbai.

Dressed in a cassock, Fr Crispino D'Souza seen in the video is the rector of Don Bosco High School, reported Mumbai Mirror.

The video was later shared by a Twitter user and many lauded the priest for his gesture.










Here's another video from the same event:

