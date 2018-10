WATCH: This Catholic Priest's Graceful Garba Moves are Taking Over the Internet

Don Bosco, priest delights with graceful garba moves, Fr.Crispino D'souza, rector at All Faith, Inter - regards harmony. pic.twitter.com/r3LZOi8VQ7 — surendra shetty (@sursmi) October 16, 2018

This is real India, togetherness, love and respect for all.

Wow... Brilliant.. Awesome...

Thanks Brother for sharing..

Navratri season is on - and with Navratri, comes traditional garba.Garba, which is a traditional dance from Gujarat is usually performed during the nine-day celebration of Navratri. The dance usually involves people dancing in a circle with repetitive steps, usually around a centrally-lit lamp.After a video of ' Chinese Garba ' took the Internet by a storm recently, a new video has emerged on social media, which shows a priest showing off graceful garba moves during the 'Dandiya Dhamaka' night on the Don Bosco grounds in Matunga, Mumbai.Dressed in a cassock, Fr Crispino D'Souza seen in the video is the rector of Don Bosco High School, reported Mumbai Mirror The video was later shared by a Twitter user and many lauded the priest for his gesture.Here's another video from the same event: