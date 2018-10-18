English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WATCH: This Catholic Priest's Graceful Garba Moves are Taking Over the Internet
Festivities bringing us all together.
Image credits: Surendra Shetty / Twitter
Navratri season is on - and with Navratri, comes traditional garba.
Garba, which is a traditional dance from Gujarat is usually performed during the nine-day celebration of Navratri. The dance usually involves people dancing in a circle with repetitive steps, usually around a centrally-lit lamp.
After a video of 'Chinese Garba' took the Internet by a storm recently, a new video has emerged on social media, which shows a priest showing off graceful garba moves during the 'Dandiya Dhamaka' night on the Don Bosco grounds in Matunga, Mumbai.
Dressed in a cassock, Fr Crispino D'Souza seen in the video is the rector of Don Bosco High School, reported Mumbai Mirror.
The video was later shared by a Twitter user and many lauded the priest for his gesture.
Here's another video from the same event:
Don Bosco, priest delights with graceful garba moves, Fr.Crispino D'souza, rector at All Faith, Inter - regards harmony. pic.twitter.com/r3LZOi8VQ7— surendra shetty (@sursmi) October 16, 2018
This is real India, togetherness, love and respect for all.— KilaFateh #INC (@KilaFateh) October 18, 2018
Wow... Brilliant.. Awesome...— D The Praveen (@d_9249) October 18, 2018
Thanks Brother for sharing..
Here's another video from the same event:
