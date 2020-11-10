Watch: This Cat’s Late Night Snack Craving with a Puppy Face will Awe You

Late night cravings are as real as it gets. But, what may seem to be surprising is that a cat in China too has share some light night snacking cravings.

In a video accessed by The Daily Mail, a two-year-old American shorthair cat named Li Bai is seen whining with a seemingly grumpy face. In the clip, he is seen directing his owner towards his empty food bowls. The expression that the feline is giving simultaneously is bound to make you go ‘aww’. Apparently, the naughty feline was demanding more midnight snacks from his owner with that sad puppy face like expression.

Originally this clip was shared on Douyin. This portal is basically the Chinese equivalent of short video sharing portal TikTok.

As expected, the video on the portal crossed over 250 million views. The comments segment of the video was filled with remarks of awe, love and admiration for the cat. One user wrote, “Haha this is so adorable! The way he was meowing sounded like he was complaining and saying, 'look, there is no food!” another one added, “Oh my god this has melted my heart. Hurry up, fill up those bowls with food!”

The owner of Li Bai resides in Beijing. She told the news portal that her pet is a drama queen and does certain things for seeking her attention. Zhang, the owner of the cat, described the entire series of events that took place for this incident. She said, “I was in the bathroom and he was just walking around me. I followed him and filmed the video.”

Meanwhile, in the recent past, another cat video too had gone viral. The feline in that clip too seemed to look hungry while it was caught on camera. Another seemingly hungry feline was recently caught on camera sneaking behind an angler, apparently trying to steal fish from the man's bucket as it is seen tiptoeing around the bucket while trying to reach for something inside with its paw in a determined manner.