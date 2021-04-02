WATCH: This Pet Chair with Kernel is a Perfect Fit for Dog Owners at Work from Home

If you have been working from home for over the past year with a pet who happens to be quite needy, then a revolutionary piece of carpentry might just change your pet’s life. Carpenter Simone Giertz took to her Twitter on Tuesday to show how she designed and built a chair that is perfect for the pet and its human buddy.

The nineteen-second video shows how the creative chair has a mini kennel underneath the sitting space and has a mini staircase through which your pet can climb up and sit next to you on the top cushioned sitting space. The video has been viewed over 4.6 million times since it was shared. Simone captioned the post and wrote that she created a chair for pets who are needy and always want to sit next to their owners. Simone also mentions in the video that her pet dog never sleeps if she is not right next to her and that is what inspired her to create this pet-friendly chair.

With over 317.1k likes and 63.1k retweets, Simones inventions have certainly created an impression on netizens.

I built a chair for needy pets that always want to sit next to you. pic.twitter.com/loTmxmsnQ5— Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) March 30, 2021

Okay I saw this and 100% considered buying it lmao I have a foot stool that my cats sit on right next to me and this chair would be the best— baby✨bitch (@stateofblanc_) April 2, 2021

Many users who have pets have expressed their wish to buy a chair like Simone’s. One of the users commented that they saw the video and they immediately had the desire to buy it. The user further wrote that they have a footstool on which their cats sit right next to them and the chair designed by Simone would be the best for them.

This is desperately needed here pic.twitter.com/P76a8CQhm3— Nicole Bross (@brossypants) April 2, 2021

This is genius.— JillKlausen (@AbolishxPolice) April 2, 2021

While another user shared a picture in the comments where she was seen working on a laptop while her cat sat on them. Captioning the post the user wrote that they “desperately” need the chair. Commending Simone’s work, one user described that video is just “so wholesome” and pure and dubbed it as “adorable creativity”.

This is just so wholesome and pure and adorable creativity— Ben Bagley (@BTBagley5) April 1, 2021

However, those with big dogs commented that their chair might need to be twice in size since they will not be able to fit in the original chair.

This is super. Mine would have to be twice as large though. About the size of a single bed. pic.twitter.com/Tpeh2yWhDH— PlanetNavaho (@ohplanetnavaho) April 1, 2021

Even those who do not have pets were inspired to have a pet just so they can buy the adorable chair created by Simone. As one comment read, they are grateful to her for creating such a beautiful gift, now all they need is a chair and a dog or a cat.

