2-MIN READ

WATCH: This Pet Chair with Kernel is a Perfect Fit for Dog Owners at Work from Home

Chair for 'needy' pets. (Credit: Twitter/ @SimoneGiertz)

The viral video shows how the creative chair has a mini kennel underneath the sitting space and has a mini staircase through which your pet can climb up and sit next to you on the top cushioned sitting space.

If you have been working from home for over the past year with a pet who happens to be quite needy, then a revolutionary piece of carpentry might just change your pet’s life. Carpenter Simone Giertz took to her Twitter on Tuesday to show how she designed and built a chair that is perfect for the pet and its human buddy.

The nineteen-second video shows how the creative chair has a mini kennel underneath the sitting space and has a mini staircase through which your pet can climb up and sit next to you on the top cushioned sitting space. The video has been viewed over 4.6 million times since it was shared. Simone captioned the post and wrote that she created a chair for pets who are needy and always want to sit next to their owners. Simone also mentions in the video that her pet dog never sleeps if she is not right next to her and that is what inspired her to create this pet-friendly chair.

With over 317.1k likes and 63.1k retweets, Simones inventions have certainly created an impression on netizens.

Many users who have pets have expressed their wish to buy a chair like Simone’s. One of the users commented that they saw the video and they immediately had the desire to buy it. The user further wrote that they have a footstool on which their cats sit right next to them and the chair designed by Simone would be the best for them.

While another user shared a picture in the comments where she was seen working on a laptop while her cat sat on them. Captioning the post the user wrote that they “desperately” need the chair. Commending Simone’s work, one user described that video is just “so wholesome” and pure and dubbed it as “adorable creativity”.

However, those with big dogs commented that their chair might need to be twice in size since they will not be able to fit in the original chair.

Even those who do not have pets were inspired to have a pet just so they can buy the adorable chair created by Simone. As one comment read, they are grateful to her for creating such a beautiful gift, now all they need is a chair and a dog or a cat.

first published:April 02, 2021, 18:20 IST