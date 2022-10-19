Watch: This Child's Unmatched Energy in Classroom is Winning Over Internet

Social media is home to innumerable interesting and fun videos. People do the weirdest things, and they go viral. Sometimes it’s all about the energy with which they do a certain task. A video showing a kid studying with high energy in school has gone viral on Twitter.

Although a child studying is nothing unusual, the video shows a kid shouting while standing in front of his class. The whole class follows his lead and students repeat whatever he says. In what looks like a government school, the child’s enthusiasm was unmatched and Twitter users loved that about him.

Captioned, “Look at his energy!!”, the video has over 3.26 lakh views and more than 13,000 likes. People in the comments section appreciated the child’s enthusiasm and reacted positively with various emojis.

A user commented, “In future, he will lead a big community. God bless him.”

Another user wrote – “I need this much energy in life.”

While most people appreciated the kid and some found it funny, a few users did not seem to like the idea of the kid shouting so much. A user expressed, “Whatever is shown in the video may sound good for once, but a question arises in my mind. Is it right to teach children by shouting this way if we had children in this place, who were screaming like this? What would we think if we were taught? How will the child behave at home then?” The user wanted to point out that this method of studying might affect the child’s behaviour at home.

What is your take on the video? Are you impressed with the child’s enthusiasm, or do you think there might be a behavioural problem with the way the children are studying?

