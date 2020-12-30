Watch: This Chinese Teacher Pushing Himself to Smile before Entering a Class Wins Internet

This has been a testing year of gigantic proportions due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the hardships faced by many professionals, the coronavirus pandemic has compelled the education system for the year 2020-21 to be rewritten. Across the world, teachers and students faced formidable challenges and had to comply with virtual classrooms to continue learning.

Several incidents of kindness and courage have kept our hopes alive amid such scare. One such recent video of a school teacher putting a smile on his face before entering a classroom has gone viral on social media. The teacher is being lauded on social media circuits for going above and beyond his call of duty to keep his students in high spirits during such extraordinary times.

According to a TimesNow report, the courageous teacher's act came to light through the school’s CCTV footage. In the short video clip, the teacher is seen walking in the corridor and takes a short pause outside the classroom. He then takes a few deep breaths and can be seen practising his smile before entering the classroom.

The video is reportedly captured at a school in North China’s Qinhuangdao City. And since shared online, many users have praised his efforts, a report by Chinese state-owned media outlet CGTN said.

The 35-second video clip titled, ‘Smile, you’re a teacher!’ has since gone viral on several Chinese social media platforms. It has been viewed close to 9,600 times on YouTube. Several users took to the captions section and thanked the teacher for going above and beyond what was needed for his students in such unprecedented times.

Watch the video here:

One user said that teachers are ‘100% heroes’ while stressing that they not only deserve a lot of respect, but also a good pay raise in such testing times.

“This made my day,” said another. A user wrote, “That moment. That awareness. That generosity. Respect.” While another user thanked the teaching fraternity for navigating through ‘this pandemic to help kids grow’, adding they are always the heroes, with or without the pandemic.

Another teacher relating to it wrote, she can relate to it and she is willing to do anything for her students as they truly ‘deserve it’.

However, the teacher said that he didn't expect to get popularity on social media and "just wants to be a good teacher".

The video has since been widely shared on other social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram.