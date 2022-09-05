WATCH: This Complicated Bubble-Making Machine Will Make You Wonder 'WHY'

Besides regular games, kids love to play with bubbles, which is no secret. Even if an adult spots bubbles, the first instinct is to touch them or burst them. And if the adults around could not get you a bubble wand when you were a kid, they would think of ways or ‘jugaad’ to provide you with something similar. These included things like making a soap solution in a bowl and blowing bubbles through it with a straw. But this was taken to another level in a recent video which is gaining some traction on social media.

The 56-second clip shared by author Tensu Yegen showed a bubble-making innovative tool. It has received over 7 lakh views so far only in a single day.

The video shows a table fan placed inverted on top of a few concrete slabs. In front of it is a container that carries the bubble or soap solution. A clip is attached to the bottom of the inverted fan which holds a stick that is connected with another clip. Through this other clip, goes a thread at the end of which is a circular bubble-forming object. There is a cloth hanger which is placed on the fan, again with the help of a clip. Through the hook of the hanger, the thread passes with its circular portion posited such that it gets dipped into the solution. This bubble-forming object gets dipped into the solution and, with the fan’s swing, the bubbles are formed. The wind through the fan blows the bubbles.

The internet was amazed by this innovation. “When daddy is bored”, a Twitter user joked. “Fabulous,” another lauded. “The ‘why’ is not entirely clear, but it’s fun,” a user said. “Genius lol,” another comment read.

The internet never fails to amaze us with people flaunting their unique ideas. What do you think of this new video?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here