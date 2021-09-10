WATCH: This 'Cooler' Made of Exhaust Fan is Twitter's Breezy New 'Jugaad'

There's no one even in competition to Indians when it comes to using minimal resources to get the maximum output. Now, you can call it recourse management and give fancy adjectives to make it sound cooler, but we ‘desis’ love to call it 'jugaad' — and that's what it is. If there was ever an Olympics of resource management, Indians would hands down win all the medals with their tricks. The latest example of an efficient jugaad is this video of a cooler made using sticks and an exhaust fan.

The 14-second clip shared by @bhandraic on Twitter showed the innovative cooler functioning in full swing. It featured a stand made of four wood sticks tied together using ropes to fit an exhaust fan.

The clip was shared along with a caption in which @bhandraic hailed the idea behind this innovation and wrote, “Desi Jugaad, salute those people who have created this.”

What’s your reaction to the video?

However, this is not the first such video to have caught people's attention online. Earlier, a Telangana man's innovative idea to save his car from being swept away in the flood had left the internet amazed. In the incident that reportedly happened in the Rajanna Sircilla district of the state, the man tied his car to concrete pillars on top of his house using ropes.

The car managed to stand the waterlogged streets of the area safely and this idea soon became viral on the internet.

A car was tied with ropes by the owner at Shantinagar in Rajanna Siricilla district after heavy rains water entered into lanes and bylanes. pic.twitter.com/rsavFU04hH— OmerBinAliMasood (@OmerBinAliMaso1) September 7, 2021

Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla has been one of the worst affected areas by the recent floods. The roads of the Sircilla town were submerged in water and rainwater also entered residential areas. Rescue works were being carried by local authorities in coordination with disaster response force troops of the state.

The joint operation by the district administration and the state disaster response team used boats and other equipment’s to move people from the affected areas.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here