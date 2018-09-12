GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
WATCH: This Cop in Odisha Dances While Controlling the Traffic. Really.

His dance moves are going viral on the Internet.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2018, 3:11 PM IST
Image credits: ANI / Twitter
In a country of a billion, managing traffic can be an uphill task. But Pratap Chandra Khandwal isn't a worried man. Khandwal, a home guard and a traffic police personnel for 4 years, has a unique trick up his sleeve to make the commuters obey the traffic rules.

Believe it or not, Khandwal dances in the middle of the road, to keep the commuters from breaking traffic laws on a daily basis.

Deployed in Odisha, Bhubaneshwar, the traffic cop dubbed as a "dancing traffic cop" has set the Internet on fire with his fine moves.

Turning heads with his moves, the 33-year-old cop's distinctive ways to control the traffic caught the social media's eye and several users praised Khandwal for his enthusiasm towards his job.

Speaking to ANI, Khandwal spilled beans about his quirky ways. “I convey my message through dance moves. Initially, people didn’t obey rules, but with my style people got attracted and started obeying rules.”

Twitterati was amused.



















Interestingly enough, Khandwal isn't alone. Ranjeet Singh, a traffic cop deployed in Indore, recently became a social media sensation after his MJ style moonwalk on the streets grabbed everyone's attention.

Singh even has a Facebook page and enjoys around 50,000 followers. The Michael Jackson fan regularly posts photos and videos from his page, showing off his moves and swag.

Watch the video here:

