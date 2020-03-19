English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Watch: This Crab vs Robot Fight amid Coronavirus Lockdown is Breaking the Internet

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

While some called it animal cruelty, others said it can’t be termed so since the animal wins.

Most of us are fascinated by anime and superhero movies, where our favourite heroes fight, win and save the day. Seems like this concept has inspired a Twitter user who has been under quarantine due to coronavirus.


“This is what the 21st century is all about,” the user captioned the video where one can see a crab fighting a robot of its size. While the robot keeps on moving, trying to attack the crab, the insect pushes the robot and triumphs eventually.

The video has garnered more than 3 million views in a single day. Netizens seemed quite mesmerized by the epic fight.

While some called it animal cruelty, others said it can’t be termed so since the animal wins.







A few other users appreciated the crab’s amazing fighting skills with which he pins down the robot.

These are just one of the many creative measures that people have devised for passing some fun time indoors while being in self-isolation. There are others who are singing songs from balconies, playing tennis through windows and exercising at home.

The coronavirus outbreak has made people across the world trying to stay at home. The WHO and CDC have shared serious concerns over the multiplying number of novel coronavirus cases, requesting people to take all precautionary measures.

