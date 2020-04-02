BUZZ

Watch: This Daily 'Socially Distant' Dance in England is Lifting 'People Up' amid Lockdown

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ @elsalwilliams)

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ @elsalwilliams)

Praising their effort, one user wrote that what a wonderful way it is to keep their spirits high.

As coronavirus has hit Britain hard, people are advised to practice social distancing to keep the deadly virus at bay. But some people in the UK seem to be enjoying this phase as they can be seen doing the “socially distant” dance in a video that is doing rounds on the internet.

In the video, shared by a Twitter user named Elsa Williams, people can be seen dancing outside their homes in England.

Putting out the video, Elsa wrote, “Socially distant dancing happens every day on our road at 11 am during lockdown. This was day seven”

The video has garnered over 190K likes, more than 39K retweets and over five million views in two days.

The video also features a local fitness instructor leading the dancing session. Answering people’s queries about the session, the woman wrote that a local fitness instructor named Janet Woodcock instructs them and the distance dancing lasts for only 10 minutes, causing minimal disturbance.

She also mentioned in another tweet that she lived in the north-west part of England.

The 27-second clip has got an enormous response from netizens as they flooded the tweet with comments.

Praising their effort, one user wrote that what a wonderful way it is to keep their spirits high.

Another user said that this was the happiest thing he had seen in a week.

A user found the video too cute, while the other said, “imagine living on this road and being woken up everyday by music blasted at 11am everyday... no thanks”.

One user even expressed his wish to move to this locality if there is any house for sale in the area.

