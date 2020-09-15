WATCH: This Delightful Rendition Of 'Bumbro' From 'Mission Kashmir' Gets Preity Zinta's Love

The internet provides a suitable route to show their talent to thousands or lakhs of netizens. A group of singers and musicians have taken the same route to share their version of Bumbro song from the 2000 film Mission Kashmir.

Harsh Parmar, musician, and percussionist, posted the video of the rendition on Twitter. In the video, a woman can be seen singing Bumbro as three other play instruments.

Sharing the video, Parmar wrote, "Our attempt to play this wonderful song from movie Mission Kashmir (sic)," tagging Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan, and musical-trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Preity and Hrithik were in the lead roles in the movie, while the trio gave the music for the song.

Our attempt to play this wonderful song from movie Mission Kashmir😊P.s - Earphones Recommended @iHrithik @realpreityzinta @ShankarEhsanLoy pic.twitter.com/xgTMLjONpf — Harsh Parmar (@HarshParmar_hp) September 11, 2020

Parmar also asked netizens to put on their earphones while listening to their version of the Bumbro song. The video has received an overwhelming response from Tweeple. It has gone viral, garnering more than 25K views.

Responding to the Twitter post, Preity called the version “so beautiful.” She added that she loved it.

This is so beautiful . Love it 😘 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 11, 2020

Replying to the actress, Parmar thanked her, saying, “This really means a lot to us! You just made our day.”

Thank You So Much @realpreityzinta Mam😍! This really means alot to us! You just made our day❤❤! — Harsh Parmar (@HarshParmar_hp) September 12, 2020

A user said he found the version “absolutely outstanding.”

This is absolutely outstanding.. loved it❤ — M. (@MalikMunawwar) September 12, 2020

One netizen called it fantastic, while another said it’s beautiful.

Just fantastic.🙌🙌🙌 — CHETAN (Hrithikian ) (@ichets_hr) September 11, 2020

Beautiful 💟😊 — MVKSTRONG11 (@mahavir_khuntia) September 11, 2020

Here are some more reactions:

Do check this, nostalgic song 😍😍 https://t.co/bV3xzYCAAH — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 11, 2020

In June, a video of a farmer husband and wife went viral, wherein they could be seen singing Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi's Aawaz Deke Humen Tum Bulao from the 1962 movie Professor.

The video was posted by a Twitter user named Jitendra S Jorawat. Putting out the clip, he wrote in Hindi, which translates to, "Our farmer brothers enjoy like this in their free time... The way they have rendered this duet is praise-worthy."

The video has received more than 60K views. Besides, it caught the attention of singer Rekha Bhardwaj.

Made my morning .. how beautifully they sing.. with nuances, soulful rendition .. they are enjoying and so am i .. i am feeling overwhelmed ... ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/oO6HjQpJmN — rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) June 23, 2020

Appreciating the rendition, she wrote that it made her morning.