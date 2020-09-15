BUZZ

2-MIN READ

WATCH: This Delightful Rendition Of 'Bumbro' From 'Mission Kashmir' Gets Preity Zinta's Love

Screenshot from video tweeted by @HarshParmar_hp.

The melodious version of 'Bumbro' song created a buzz on the microblogging site Twitter, garnering thousands of views across the platform.

The internet provides a suitable route to show their talent to thousands or lakhs of netizens. A group of singers and musicians have taken the same route to share their version of Bumbro song from the 2000 film Mission Kashmir.

Harsh Parmar, musician, and percussionist, posted the video of the rendition on Twitter. In the video, a woman can be seen singing Bumbro as three other play instruments.

Sharing the video, Parmar wrote, "Our attempt to play this wonderful song from movie Mission Kashmir (sic)," tagging Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan, and musical-trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Preity and Hrithik were in the lead roles in the movie, while the trio gave the music for the song.

Parmar also asked netizens to put on their earphones while listening to their version of the Bumbro song. The video has received an overwhelming response from Tweeple. It has gone viral, garnering more than 25K views.

Responding to the Twitter post, Preity called the version “so beautiful.” She added that she loved it.

Replying to the actress, Parmar thanked her, saying, “This really means a lot to us! You just made our day.”

A user said he found the version “absolutely outstanding.”

One netizen called it fantastic, while another said it’s beautiful.

Here are some more reactions:

In June, a video of a farmer husband and wife went viral, wherein they could be seen singing Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi's Aawaz Deke Humen Tum Bulao from the 1962 movie Professor.

The video was posted by a Twitter user named Jitendra S Jorawat. Putting out the clip, he wrote in Hindi, which translates to, "Our farmer brothers enjoy like this in their free time... The way they have rendered this duet is praise-worthy."

The video has received more than 60K views. Besides, it caught the attention of singer Rekha Bhardwaj.

Appreciating the rendition, she wrote that it made her morning.

