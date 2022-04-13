WATCH: This Differently-abled Man Running a Noodle Cart Has Left Internet in Awe

A heartwarming video doing the rounds of social media shows a differently-abled man running a chowmein cart. The viral clip goes on to prove that one can achieve anything so long as they are determined to give their everything. The man in the video is seen making noodles through his unformed hands. He mostly takes help of his right hand which is in better shape than his left.

But the dedication with which the man was seen making the chowmein in the undated video has definitely hit the right chord with social media users. The clip was shared by one Rahul Mishra through his verified Twitter handle and has been viewed nearly 1.4 lakh times. The engagement on the video shows more than 8,200 likes and over 3,600 retweets.

It will cost you $0 to retweet 💞Responsibility 💔 pic.twitter.com/eJ3OwtFW1N — Rahul Mishra (@DigitalRahulM) April 5, 2022

The specially-abled man, through his never-say-die attitude, managed to bring evocative replies from the netizens.

One user ranked this man above people who claim to be a responsible citizen on social media. “He is a responsible citizen for country not those [‘who] brag about i am a citizen and proud to be an citizen of that country over social media,” the tweet read.

He is a responsible citizen for country not those wo brag about i am a citizen and proud to be an citizen of that country over social media— Shiv Dutt pal 🇮🇳 (@Shivduttp1998) April 6, 2022

A second user praised the man for his honesty and dedication as they said, “I really appreciate such [a] strong person…. living life with honesty and hardwork.”

Another user described the man’s situation as the “survival of the fittest”.

One user requested the person who posted the video of the man to share the location so that local people could support him, while another called for government assistance.

May be you can give his location so people in surrounding areas can support him by having their meals at his place…— CA Prashant D'Mello (@PrashantMello) April 7, 2022

They need govt assistance for employment educational and other benefits.— Nilesh Chandra (@NileshChandra7) April 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Ananda Mahindra had last year shared a video of a differently-abled man, with his hands amputated, driving a modified vehicle. The man had transformed his cart-like vehicle with a scooty engine and was later given a job at Mahindra’s EV charging yard in Delhi.

