WATCH: This Doctor's Bizarre Way of 'Curing' Gas Has the Netizens in Splits

A video of a doctor curing his patient of stomach uneasiness has grabbed everyone’s attention on social media. The bizarre way through which the process is being done is what has left the netizens in splits. Uploaded on Twitter handle Knight Rider, the video shows the doctor hiting his patient with a wooden stick. Further into the video, he can be heard saying “Gas lock,” as he hits the stomach with a wooden stick. Then, in a few seconds, he moves his hands on the patients’ stomach and says, “Gas khatam.”

The doctor is wearing a microphone and it can be seen that he is showing the trick to a few onlookers. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 2K views. “Gas gas gas as as ssssssss Lock lock ock ock ck ck kkkkkk Khatam hatam atam tam am aaaa,” wrote a Twitter user imitating the doctor. People can be seen leaving laughing emojis on the video.

Meanwhile, earlier, a video of a doctor saving a patient who seems to have suffered a heart attack grabbed everyone’s attention. The doctor was identified as Dr Arjun Adnaik. The incident took place in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district.

In the CCTV footage, Dr Arjun is seen sitting in front of a patient. After a few moments, the person wearing a blue shirt gets unconscious. Seeing this, Dr Arjun hurries toward the person and starts giving mild thumps on his chest with his fist. After roughly a dozen repeated thumps, the person regains consciousness and sits upright with a straight neck. Dr Arjun is seen asking the person if he is alright and returns to his chair.

The video was catapulted to Twitter by Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, Dhananjay Mahadik, who lauded the efforts of the doctor. Sharing the video, Mahadik, in the caption, wrote, “This video shows an example of a real-life hero living in our midst. Dr Arjun Adnaik, one of the best cardiologists, from Kolhapur saving a patient’s life. I applaud such honourable and virtuous heroes.”

