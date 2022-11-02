Watch: This Doctor's Unique Approach to Giving Injection to Toddlers is Winning Hearts

Most of us cannot deny that we were terrified of injections as a kid. Throwing tantrums and creating a scene at the doctor’s chamber while your parents took you for an injection is still part of many of our childhood memories. It is all the more difficult to inject toddlers as that little sting is enough for them to start crying in pain.

But since most of the time, injections are unavoidable due to medical reasons, one needs to be very tactful while injecting a toddler to minimise the pain. Well, you can count on this doctor featured in the video we are about to show you, to handle such a situation with absolute finesse.

The popular Twitter handle Tansu Yegen is back with yet another interesting video, which shows a medic adopting a fun trick while injecting a baby so that the baby does not start crying. The video is of American Pediatrician Dr William M. Gerba. This doctor is known to be extremely tactful with children, putting them at ease and calming them down before any kind of medical procedure, including children.

In the video shared, he hums to a baby and playfully pokes it all as a means of distraction and while the baby is smiling and enjoying, tactfully injects the baby before it knew what was happening. The baby does not cry at all. In the background, we can hear a woman, probably the kid’s mother saying, “Are you kidding me”, visibly impressed by this technique.

Doctor calming down the baby before injection💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/BXYRkfNO3u — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) October 31, 2022



The video has amassed many comments commending the doctor for his compassionate approach towards injecting babies. One user posted his photo with additional info on him.

The kind pediatrician is like an archangel, isn't it? The kind doctor whom I searched n found out is Dr. William M. Gerba, who works in NY, and is good at distracting baby with comedy routine, lightly tickles, n pokes the baby while humming, so the baby can take the jab calmly pic.twitter.com/wk6h1PPb3J — Brendda Chen (@BrenddaChen) November 1, 2022



Some commented that Dr Gerba had applied the same trick to their children as well and we think it is truly remarkable that we have doctors like him in our midst.

