Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: This Dog Climbs a 10-Foot Metal Door to Find the Right Spot to Get through It

Though we loved the new video, this isn’t the first time a canine has done something like this.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 29, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch: This Dog Climbs a 10-Foot Metal Door to Find the Right Spot to Get through It
Video grab. (Image credit: YouTube)

Dogs are known to be the most friendly and faithful of all animals. A video from Thailand has now proven that dogs are supremely smart too.

In the video, shot in Thai seaside resort Hua Hin, a dog can be seen climbing a 10 feet high metal door and then wriggling out to the other side through the metal bars, as reported by the Daily Mail UK.

The dog first climbs the gate and carefully identifies the spot from where to make the move. It then rests its paws on the gap between two metal bars and slowly scrapes through. Then hound then leaps to reach the other side.

Though we loved the new video, this isn’t the first time a canine has done something like this. In a video, which surfaced on social media last year, an excited dog had jumped out of the car window into a food joint’s cash counter!

In another incident, an adorable Husky was seen innocently trying to get inside the house through the backyard window. The window had an air-conditioner fixed to it, making it all the more difficult for the dog to get inside.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram