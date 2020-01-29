Watch: This Dog Climbs a 10-Foot Metal Door to Find the Right Spot to Get through It

Dogs are known to be the most friendly and faithful of all animals. A video from Thailand has now proven that dogs are supremely smart too.

In the video, shot in Thai seaside resort Hua Hin, a dog can be seen climbing a 10 feet high metal door and then wriggling out to the other side through the metal bars, as reported by the Daily Mail UK.

The dog first climbs the gate and carefully identifies the spot from where to make the move. It then rests its paws on the gap between two metal bars and slowly scrapes through. Then hound then leaps to reach the other side.

Though we loved the new video, this isn’t the first time a canine has done something like this. In a video, which surfaced on social media last year, an excited dog had jumped out of the car window into a food joint’s cash counter!

In another incident, an adorable Husky was seen innocently trying to get inside the house through the backyard window. The window had an air-conditioner fixed to it, making it all the more difficult for the dog to get inside.

