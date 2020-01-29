Watch: This Dog Climbs a 10-Foot Metal Door to Find the Right Spot to Get through It
Though we loved the new video, this isn’t the first time a canine has done something like this.
Video grab. (Image credit: YouTube)
Dogs are known to be the most friendly and faithful of all animals. A video from Thailand has now proven that dogs are supremely smart too.
In the video, shot in Thai seaside resort Hua Hin, a dog can be seen climbing a 10 feet high metal door and then wriggling out to the other side through the metal bars, as reported by the Daily Mail UK.
The dog first climbs the gate and carefully identifies the spot from where to make the move. It then rests its paws on the gap between two metal bars and slowly scrapes through. Then hound then leaps to reach the other side.
Though we loved the new video, this isn’t the first time a canine has done something like this. In a video, which surfaced on social media last year, an excited dog had jumped out of the car window into a food joint’s cash counter!
In another incident, an adorable Husky was seen innocently trying to get inside the house through the backyard window. The window had an air-conditioner fixed to it, making it all the more difficult for the dog to get inside.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Claims Asim Riaz Used to Hit on Her, Shilpa Shinde Calls Her 'Sidharth's Puppet'
- Woman Thanks Dog for Destroying Her Passport to Wuhan Right before Coronavirus Outbreak
- Rohit Sharma Fans Go Berserk as Hitman Smashes Consecutive Sixes to Hand NZ Another Super Over Loss
- Alia Bhatt Responds to Rangoli Chandel Mocking Her for Sending Flowers on Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri
- Indian Fans Hit Back at 'Racist' Comments by Australia U19 Cricketers After World Cup Win