Watch: This Dog Doing Laundry with the Owner is Winning Hearts on Social Media

A canine has proved once again that dogs indeed are man’s best friend. In a video shared on social media, a pet pooch from Texas, US, can be seen helping out by carrying his owner’s laundry when an item of clothing falls while the owner is taking it to the room.

In a video shared on social media, Gabbie Gaspard, dog owner Trey Foote can be seen carrying a pile of laundry through his living room and up the stairs. While doing so, he dropped a black sock and sarcastically asked his dog, Jonsi, to pick it up and bring it upstairs.

The German shepherd-Labrador mix, who was lying comfortably on the couch, spotted the black sock, gave a few moments thinking about it, and got off the couch, picking the sock up and taking it upstairs.

In the video, one can hear Foote saying, "Oh, oh my God, he did it!"

since this is getting a lot of attention on all my other social media it felt appropriate to post it here too pic.twitter.com/bqXGI0iGPS — Gabbie Gaspard (@gabbiefoote) February 10, 2020

The recording has clocked up over 8 million views and more than 90k likes on Twitter. Some users responded with admiration while others didn’t feel connected. Many replied with entertaining memes.

A very delighted user commented, “What did we do to deserve dogs?”

While another said, “Truly the goodest boy.”

Another user posted, "It looks like he sighed before he got up. He knew he didn’t have to to help. Good boy."

He really sat there and thought about it like “damn... I JUST got comfortable... ugh lemme pick it up. Maybe I’ll get a treat” — Photeamuh (@_exoticLIONESS) February 11, 2020

I had a German Shepherd that helped me weed. I'd pull them up and he would go put them in the compost pile — oxnardwhodat (@oxnardwhodat) February 11, 2020

The way they both looked at that sock! Like, "are you gonna get that?" — BlankTab (@Goat_Villa) February 11, 2020

Jonsie is too good for this world — hannah (@hannahshooler) February 11, 2020

Hes probably thinking "if I do this they'll know I am smarter than they think... is it worth it?" — Lisa Millering (@LisaMillering) February 12, 2020

How sweet!! My dog just steals socks and tries to rip them to shreds. — (@kdr0617) February 11, 2020

Gabbie even posted a reply on behalf of Jonsi in a subsequent tweet, writing, "Words from Jonsi : “thank u v much tweeter I so thankful 4 dis moment & wud lik to thank my dad 4 droppin sum sox."

Words from Jonsi : “thank u v much tweeter I so thankful 4 dis moment & wud lik to thank my dad 4 droppin sum sox. also pls follow me moms instagam for mor pawilty content of me. Jonsi. thnx” IG: @gabbiefoote pic.twitter.com/3RIyOlXcY9 — Gabbie Gaspard (@gabbiefoote) February 10, 2020

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.