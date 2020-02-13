Take the pledge to vote

Watch: This Dog Doing Laundry with the Owner is Winning Hearts on Social Media

The German shepherd-Labrador mix, who was lying comfortably on the couch, spotted the black sock, gave a few moments thinking about it, and got off the couch, picking the sock up and taking it upstairs.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 13, 2020, 7:30 PM IST
Watch: This Dog Doing Laundry with the Owner is Winning Hearts on Social Media
Video grab.

A canine has proved once again that dogs indeed are man’s best friend. In a video shared on social media, a pet pooch from Texas, US, can be seen helping out by carrying his owner’s laundry when an item of clothing falls while the owner is taking it to the room.

In a video shared on social media, Gabbie Gaspard, dog owner Trey Foote can be seen carrying a pile of laundry through his living room and up the stairs. While doing so, he dropped a black sock and sarcastically asked his dog, Jonsi, to pick it up and bring it upstairs.

The German shepherd-Labrador mix, who was lying comfortably on the couch, spotted the black sock, gave a few moments thinking about it, and got off the couch, picking the sock up and taking it upstairs.

In the video, one can hear Foote saying, "Oh, oh my God, he did it!"

The recording has clocked up over 8 million views and more than 90k likes on Twitter. Some users responded with admiration while others didn’t feel connected. Many replied with entertaining memes.

A very delighted user commented, “What did we do to deserve dogs?”

While another said, “Truly the goodest boy.”

Another user posted, "It looks like he sighed before he got up. He knew he didn’t have to to help. Good boy."

Gabbie even posted a reply on behalf of Jonsi in a subsequent tweet, writing, "Words from Jonsi : “thank u v much tweeter I so thankful 4 dis moment & wud lik to thank my dad 4 droppin sum sox."

