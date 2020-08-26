Watch: This Dog Sharing Food with a Cat is All the Compassion We Need

It is an age old saying that sharing is caring. A dog in China has proved that the proverb is as true in the animal kingdom.

According to report published in The Daily Mail, a dog shared his meal with a stray cat. The video of the act was caught on camera and was shared on a Chinese social media portal before it spread like wildfire. In the video, it is seen that the Pooch, named Pudding, brings his pork bun from the kennel and places it in front of the cat.

The seemingly hungry ginger cat takes a while before she finally moves towards food. The cat was seated on a staircase and kept looking at the food. It is only when the dog wags its tail and perhaps gives peace signals does the cat come forward.

After taking a bite of the bun, the ginger cat can be seen quickly running back towards the staircase.

Fu, the owner of the dog said, "I was working downstairs and the dog was barking towards the corner of the wall at the courtyard. I thought the dog would try to catch the cat or fight with it when it takes a bite of the bun."

The video has been winning hearts online. Netizens have been appreciating the dog’s gesture and have compared him to ‘little angel’ and other similar things.