Watch: This Dog Walks 2km Daily To Deliver Food to His Owner’s Office

For the longest time, we have celebrated the bond between a man and a dog. Not just that, we have also heard umpteen stories about a dog’s love for and loyalty to its owner. Exemplifying the same love, a video in which a dog is seen walking on the side of the road with a lunch box is going viral.

Entertainment news portal Pinkvilla recently shared a video of a German Shepherd dog carrying a tiffin box in its mouth on its Instagram page. According to the information given there, the dog travels two kilometres daily to deliver food to his owner’s office. Commendable, isn’t it?

In the video, the German Shepherd dog is walking on the side of the road holding a tiffin in its mouth. Seeing the background of the video, it appears the video is from a mountainous area. In the caption, it is mentioned that the name of the dog is Sheru and that he walks two kilometres every day to deliver food to his owner’s office. Whenever he sees any vehicle approaching, he moves aside. Credits in the video have been given to timssyvats Instagram account.

The video has got 45.4k views and more than 45,000 likes. Everyone is praising the dog and calling it cute. A woman said that she was unable to stop her tears after watching this video. She also wrote that dogs are man’s best friend.

Another woman got angry at the dog’s family who are putting the innocent animal in danger of walking alone on the road. Another person also wrote that this is animal oppression. But the video made all the viewers smile and cry at the same time.

