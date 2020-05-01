Watch: This Dog who Needs to Be Dragged Everywhere is Peak Laziness

Do you member about a lazy monkey, who took a ride on a deer’s back to catch up with his barrel? Now, we have a slothful dog named Sparky who decided to make his owner’s life a bit difficult.

The pooch who was too lazy to stroll in a departmental store and wanted his owner Silvio Siamo to drag him all the way.

In the clip shared on Sparky’s Instagram account, we see Siamo dragging the mini bull terrier in the store.

Speaking to the online portal The Dodo, Siamo said that Sparky is a lazy boy and he loves to stay with the family and be cuddled.

“We play together, make video calls with friends, prepare cookies that he likes very much. When he is tired he goes on the balcony to lie down in the sun,” he added.

The adorable canine also helps Siamo in during his fitness sessions.

Sparky’s Insta timeline has several videos which are too adorable to miss. In one such video, he is seen lying on a road apparently refusing to walk.

Recently, Sparky took the viral pillow challenge and he nailed it.