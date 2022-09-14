Watch: This Dog’s Presence Of Mind Saves Goldfish From A Cat

Dogs are the only animals who love their owners more than they love themselves. A dog’s loyalty toward its owners is unmatched. There are barely any dull moments with a pet dog in your house as the four-legged canine is always up to some antics. The fact that even animals are sensitive is evident from a recent viral video that has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Shared on Twitter by an account named Gabriele Corno, the heart-warming video shows a pet dog rushing to save the life of a fish from a cat. “I think having an animal in our life makes us better humans,” wrote Gabriele, a resident of Montreux, Switzerland.

I think having an animal in our life makes us better humans pic.twitter.com/2ai2VXaGNb — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) September 13, 2022

The 12-second video, which has grabbed the eyeballs of netizens, captures a cat and a fish in the same frame. A goldfish can be seen lying on the floor struggling to breathe while a curious cat is busy pawing the poor fish. Another goldfish is also spotted in a bowl of water placed at a distance.

The hearts of the social media users started to sink after observing the evident fate of the poor goldfish, about to die, either by lack of breath or by the cat supposedly eyeing its next prey. However, soon a Labrador appears in the video. Like a saviour, the canine gently holds the dying fish in its mouth and drops it in the water bowl along with the other goldfish.

While many users lauded the Labrador’s presence of mind, others slammed the individual responsible for recording the video. One user pointed out, “Who puts goldfish in a water bowl on the ground?”

Another user commented, “Who else is here to talk about the cameraman and cat watching the fish die before the dog was like, ‘dude, you’re both messed up’.”

So far, the viral video has been watched 3.7 million times. It has garnered more than a whopping 1.43 lakh likes and over 20,000 retweets on the mircro-blogging platform.

