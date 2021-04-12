WATCH: This Dog's Reaction to Its Human Dropping Leash is the Attitude We All Need

We cannot be glad enough of the fact that the internet is flooded with cute dog videos that can cheer you up even on the days that you feel low. And if you are a fan of these videos, you must see this video of a golden retriever named Gamja. What looked like a routine walk session video took an interesting turn after Gamja’s human decided to take the recent trend of “New Challenge: Purposely drop your dog’s leash and see their reaction”.

The video starts with the doggo walking with its master when he decides to drop the leash. The doggo then pauses for a while to understand things and then grabs the leash in its mouth and decides to continue the walk all alone.

The video was posted on Gamja’s Instagram page ( yes! The doggo has an Instagram page and it’s really cool) has got over 5300 views and almost a thousand like. The Insta fam has been pouring their reaction in the comment section of the video. Gamja’s Instagram page which is managed by its master is filled with cute pictures and videos that will make you fall in love with the doggo. The page has over 7 thousand followers and is super lit.

The internet fam is just in love with dog videos.

Another video featuring the reaction of a dog to Star War’s iconic villain Darth Vader had gone viral. The hilarious video starts with the dog sitting on a couch as a Star War movie plays on the TV. Soon the character of Darth Vader appears on screen and the dog could be seen jumping off the couch and hiding behind it.

When you see Darth Vader for the first time pic.twitter.com/6qXrnfZJmc— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) April 8, 2021

The video which was originally shared on TikTok was reshared on Twitter by @WUTangKids. The video got over 8 million views and evoked a lot of reaction from the Twitterati.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here