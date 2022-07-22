Watch: This Elderly Couple Under Umbrella in Rains is Melting a Million Hearts

In an era where finding love seems to be a massive task, our heart gets filled when we see something adorable. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, hold your breaths because this clip might make you go into tears.

A video has surfaced all over the internet and it is winning thousands of hearts. It shows an elderly couple moving on the streets under an umbrella. The whole video has its vibe with a meaningful song playing in the background. The lyrics go, “I love you still and you know I always will till the end of time I won’t change my mind.”

The caption of the video said, “Isn’t that mesmerizing to have the idea of eternal love in the world where nothing lasts.” The comment section is flooded with so much love for the couple.



One of the users commented, “Some promises are meant for forever.” Another wrote, “Touched and Blessed!! Definition for True Love Described in few seconds Respect.” One more wrote, “And there are people like you who inspire every day.”

The video is from Pune, Maharashtra. Unknowingly, this couple has inspired many people from their side to strengthen the relationship and keep it forever. Nowadays, it’s the simplest and most common thing to end a relationship and then separate because of every little and big thing. There, their long-standing relationship will undoubtedly make those who want to drop everything and move on second-guess their decision.

